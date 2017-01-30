Arc Welding 101: WPS & PQR for dummies

Practical Welding Today January / February 2017

January 30, 2017

By: Paul Cameron

Paul Cameron explains the important elements of developing a WPS or PQR for weld inspecting.

Q: I'm reading up on the proper procedure and practices for developing a weld procedure specification (WPS) and procedure qualification report (PQR). Do you know of any resources that are a sort of WPS and PQR for dummies?

From my limited perspective I'll be writing down the proposed values on the PQR, sending it out for testing, and if it comes back with a passing marks I'll use that information to create a WPS. However, on the PQR forms we have here there is a line for "Governing WPS." I remember you mentioning in your seminars something about "Which comes first, WPS or PQR?” However, I'm unable to do more than remember that idea. Any help on the how-to is much appreciated!

Also, do you have some sort of donation or fund in your name? I feel guilty asking for your assistance without some way to pay you back. If you've any ideas, let me know!

A: The line “I'll be writing down the proposed values on the PQR, sending it out for testing, and if it comes back with a passing mark, I'll use that information to create a WPS” kind of creeps me out because it sounds a little “just-throw-it-over-the-wall”-ish to me. When it comes to weld inspection work, you’re going to need to witness each step of this process.

Start by writing a preliminary WPS—this could be considered a “Governing WPS.” This isn’t a real, qualified WPS, but rather simply a list of what you’d like your final WPS to look like. Write each of the essential and nonessential variables as you would like to see them, and then work backward to figure out what PQRs you’ll need to qualify them. (Note: It could be several.)

Starting with a preliminary WPS helps you stay on track and prevents you from making the common mistake of finishing all your testing and concluding with an “Oh crap, insert problem here” moment—problems like “I should have used a Group II steel,” or “I should have dropped the plate temperature to 50 degrees before starting,” or “What was I thinking using a 4-in. pipe?” or “I should have used a square groove.” You get my drift.

Once you have a preliminary WPS, break down each variable and ask yourself what you need to do to achieve it. Chances are your finished WPS will have greater ranges than your preliminary because you’ll be working with real data.

Let me break it down.

Write down the proposed values.

Take them to the welder/technician for feedback (and adjust based on their input).

Observe every part of the testing; check joint conditions; measure plate temperature (before each pass); measure travel speed (during each pass); document wire feed speed, amps and volts (for each pass).

Determine visual acceptance.

Send the weldment out for NDE and destructive testing.

Review the test results for compliance.

Use your collected data and your code book to develop a WPS.

You have to be the one ensuring that every step is followed; you’ll need to wear the welding helmet to ensure technique is correct; and you’ll need to ensure the final weldment meets the acceptance criteria before NDE/destructive testing.

As for a WPS and PQR for dummies ... I like that. You may find AWS B2.1, Base Metal Grouping for Welding Procedure and Performance Qualification helpful.

Finally, and most important, yes, I have a GoQuenchMe.com campaign that runs continually. You show up in my part of the country or I show up in yours and you have to buy the first round. I believe in keeping it simple.