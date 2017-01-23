Are you lax on your PPE? It could cost you

Before conducting an inspection, OSHA compliance officers research the inspection history of your worksite, review the likely operations and processes of your business, and determine which regulations probably apply to you. They also review citations for similar businesses to see what violations are commonly occurring in your industry. They gather appropriate PPE and testing instruments to measure potential hazards.

What Happens During an Inspection and What Should I Do?

Before entering your facility, the compliance officer must present his or her credentials, which include both a photo and a serial number. You should check with your local office to ensure that this person is really an inspector. You have the right to require the compliance officer to obtain an inspection warrant before entering the worksite.

Opening Conference. The compliance officer will explain why OSHA selected your workplace and describe the scope and procedure of the inspection. He/she will look at your written safety programs and your training records. You will select company personnel to accompany the compliance officer during the inspection. An authorized employee representative also has the right to participate. The compliance officer will consult privately with a number of employees during the inspection.

The Walkaround. Following the opening conference, the compliance officer and representatives will walk through the portions of the workplace covered by the inspection to identify any hazards. The compliance officer will also review worksite injury and illness rec-ords and confirm that the official OSHA poster is posted.

If there is an imminent danger situation, the compliance officer will ask you to correct the hazards immediately, or will remove endangered employees. The officer might also ask you to correct less serious violations immediately. While the law requires that these hazards must still be cited, prompt correction is a sign of good faith. The compliance officer must try to minimize work interruptions during the inspection and must keep your trade secrets confidential.

Closing Conference. After the walkaround, the compliance officer will hold a closing conference with you and the employee representatives to discuss the findings. The inspector will tell you what he or she thinks are violations of OSHA standards or serious hazards. The compliance officer will also discuss consultation services and employee rights.

What Happens After the Inspection?

The inspector will review the results with the area director, who may issue citations and fines. OSHA must issue a citation and proposed penalty within six months of the violation’s occurrence. Citations describe which OSHA requirements your business allegedly violated, any proposed penalties, and will provide you with a deadline for correcting the alleged hazards. OSHA has a policy of reducing penalties for small employers and those acting in good faith. The agency may also reduce the proposed penalty based on the severity of the alleged violation.

When OSHA issues a citation, it also offers you an opportunity to have an informal conference with the OSHA area director to discuss citations, penalties, abatement dates, and any other information pertinent to the inspection. You have 15 working days after receiving a citation to formally contest the alleged violations and/or penalties by sending a written notice to the area director.

You might work out a settlement agreement with the agency to resolve the matter and to eliminate the hazard. OSHA then forwards the contest to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for independent review. Citations, penalties, and abatement dates that are not challenged or settled become a final order of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Obviously, this information applies to violations of any kind—not just PPE. Be sure that you have done a thorough job hazard analysis (JHA) at your facility to identify all safety hazards and to determine the controls needed to keep employees safe. Use the information gathered in this process to create all required written safety programs for your facility, including your written PPE program. These documents become company policy, and you can be held accountable for following them. You will need these documents and all training records if an inspector shows up at your facility.

It is important to be prepared and to recognize that even a seemingly small violation, including those involving PPE, can be extremely costly to your business.