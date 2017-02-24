Die Science: What really makes a press shop work?

STAMPING Journal March/April 2014

February 24, 2017

By: Art Hedrick

As stampers, we often believe that purchasing new machines and investing in new technology are key to remaining competitive in the global market. Although keeping up with the latest equipment and techniques is very important, it’s not the only answer for having a successful stamping company.

Success is more likely when you combine advanced technology with a focus on the people in your organization.

Keeping Current With Technology

Advances have been made in nearly every facet of the tool and die and stamping industries. We’ve come a long way.

I remember hearing old-time tool- and diemakers talking about drilling hundreds of closely spaced holes and then using a coal chisel to cut out the webbing in between each hole. After removing the slug, they would file the edge smooth and square to produce a blanking punch or die. At that time the new technology available was a jig file—a special machine comprising a flat table and file that moved up and down.

Today we have wire burn machines, waterjets, and laser technology at our fingertips. Other popular investments in current technology are servo-drive presses and forming simulation.

Servo-drive presses use servomotors to control the ram motion of the press, allowing the stroke length, motion, and speed of the ram to be changed easily.

With servo-drive technology, a single press can be used for a variety of stamping operations. Because the ram speed can be adjusted, these presses lend themselves to deep-drawing operations requiring slow speeds and long stroke lengths. They also are appropriate for progressive dies that use short stroke lengths. And they can be fine-tuned for automated operations such as two- and three-axis transfer systems.

Forming simulation is really not that new, but its use is increasing in die building and production stamping applications. Production stampers now are using fully incremental software, allowing them to create the entire process for making a part before sending it out for quoting. This helps ensure that all die building shop quotes can be compared apples-to-apples. Although the software can be pricey, the payback can often be enormous.

Investing in Your Workforce

Focusing on the people in your company can help you build a culture that encourages communication, cooperation, and productivity.

Hire the Right People. Stampers often hire people based on their mechanical ability, with less focus on the importance of their soft skills. You interview a tool- and diemaker who emphasizes his years in the industry and experience in building numerous dies. You take a quick glance at his resume and give him the job. In a matter of a year or so, though, that same employee has caused more conflict in your shop than he is worth, and now you have to figure out how to dismiss him.

Of course, mechanical skills are important. But people who can communicate effectively and have good behavioral and leadership skills can easily be educated in the technical side of the job. Given the choice between a 25-year veteran toolmaker with an arrogant attitude and a young, inexperienced individual with a great attitude, I will choose the good attitude every time.

Encourage Involvement. Involve those who are performing a task in the creation of the task. It’s human nature to be more effective when you feel that you have contributed to the process.

Too often we create a process, train people how to implement and execute that process, but neglect to explain to them why the process is the way it is or to ask for their ideas on how to improve it.

I have seen process changes that resulted in high total output, even though they weren’t the best mechanical decisions. Those changes were effective because an employee suggested them. External motivation will get the job done eventually, but internal motivation creates enthusiasm, and enthusiasm is the foundation for productivity and excellence.

Educate Your Workforce. Offer training programs to your employees that not only teach them the technical aspects of their jobs, but also offer opportunities for self-improvement. Courses that help them to develop their communication skills will help improve their work performance and could have a positive effect on their relationships outside work as well. Workers who have both technical skills and communication skills can mentor others into the same arena. It’s a snowball effect with great results.

Create Boundaries and Enforce Them. Creating a successful company is not just about investing in technology and training people. Humans by nature feel comfortable when they have structure. You need to establish boundaries and limits—with clearly explained reasons and consequences - - and enforce them. People like to know what to expect. Too much flexibility can create a sense of disorganization and lead to chaos.

Good People and a Servo-drive Press

I am reasonably confident that this article did not “wow” you with new information. But keep in mind that the simple, obvious things often are the ones we fail to execute. What really makes a press shop work? It’s good people and maybe a servo-drive press.