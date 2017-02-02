Is it time to take your fabrication business global?

With international branches in Europe and India, Cleveland-based AT&F is demonstrating that doing business globally isn't just for large organizations.
Finding a metal fabricating operation with an international outpost is like finding an ethnic restaurant in Mayberry, USA. You’re surprised when you learn of it, and you’re intrigued to learn more.
AT&F, Cleveland, is one such operation. It is a majority owner of a Danish business that specializes in the design of composite armor kits that fit specific truck chassis, and it has just set up a manufacturing operation in India that will focus on large-part fabrications and assembly of those types of parts. The fabricator has gone where many of its peers fear to tread.
So why does a firm with about 250 employees even want to take on the headaches associated with running fabricating businesses on the other side of the world? It’s sound decision-making.
“We wanted to look for a hedge against foreign competition and an opportunity in foreign markets that would be a good opportunity for fabricated metal products,” said Michael Ripich, AT&F’s CEO and president.
Ripich added that management didn’t foresee robust growth ahead in certain U.S. industrial segments, such as construction and power generation, and they wanted some protection against low-cost competitors often found outside U.S. borders. That started a search for places where the team felt comfortable doing business and where market opportunities awaited.
Research suggests that this approach to international expansion makes sense. An IHS Global Insight and DHL Express survey from 2013 suggested that small to medium-sized companies involved in international markets are twice as likely to be successful as those that operate just domestically. There is plenty of opportunity in those other countries.
Of course, many fabricators are already involved in international trade. Odds are great that many job shops provide parts that end up in durable goods exported to other countries. Some even have set up operations in Canada and Mexico to be closer to customers to the north and south.
The rest of the world awaits, however, and excuses are the only things getting in the way of possible foreign opportunities.
So what can you do?
Meeting new people and talking about new opportunities should be the fun stuff. At that point, the only real obligation is time.
Before moving forward to the next phase, however, you need to ask if your business processes and manufacturing practices here in the U.S. can be transferred to a foreign operation. Ripich said that AT&F is trying to have its India facility, as well as its other locations, adopt similar best practices so that they operate consistently and successfully. It’s not something that occurs overnight, but it’s worth the effort because what works at one place should work at another if the environments are similar enough.
If the pieces are in place and the opportunity is apparent, the next step is the financial investment. Forget about immediate returns for the most part. The idea is to take a long-term view of the investment potential.
AT&F has a really exciting story to share. You can read about it in “Fabricating lessons stand the test of time." Hopefully, we’ll have more opportunities to share similar stories as fabricators start to export their expertise outside of North America.