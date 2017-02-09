What shop owners really look for in employees

February 9, 2017

By: Vicki Bell

Metal fabricating covers a wide range of technical skills. What shop owners are looking for in new hires depends on the shop’s processes and the services it provides. In this post, three shop owners share some new-hire criteria.

For years now, I’ve received Google alerts for news on the Internet having to do with metal fabricating. This news typically comprises new product announcements, acquisitions, management changes, expansions, closings … you get the picture. However, the last few months’ alerts have included many in the help-wanted category. I’m hoping that’s a sign that more metal fabricating companies are hiring. Or maybe more are advertising their positions and hoping to connect attract the right workers.

If you are looking for a job in metal fabricating, what skills do you need? What should your résumé include to give you a leg up on the competition? Naturally, it depends on the job and also on the employer’s expectations that transcend technical skills.

In the January 2017 issue of “Fabricating Update,” we asked readers what they were looking for in new hires for their shops.

Annie B. said she believes that the problem finding workers with the right skills began with corporations hiring engineers to do the job of a draftsman combined with complex 3-D software expertise that is a skill in itself to be mastered. She said, “Business owners and engineering directors are not aware of that, and it results in hiring people with a lot of general skills, but nobody really knows the in-depth processes, like sheet metal development and bending basics (radius, grain direction). They expect the software to do all that, but in reality, we should go back to the old days when there were engineers and draftsmen who worked with the fabricators.”

Eric S. listed two main criteria:

Educated enough to program robotics/CNC machinery. Having a work ethic of coming to work every day; it’s a real problem these days.

The most comprehensive response to our question came from Michael B., who owns a custom fabrication and mobile welding service.

Michael said, “The most important skills in my shop are TIG welding aluminum and stainless. We do a large volume of trailer repairs, pontoon boat repairs, and custom fabrication for our customers.

“I have two full-time guys working for me that are currently not proficient in the process required for many of our aluminum and stainless jobs. I wear many hats throughout the day, and since I am the only one proficient with TIG welding, I have to do all of the specialized welding myself. I have really built my business around these metals, and my growth is suffering from me being the only one who can do this process.

“I always encourage people just starting out to practice TIG welding as often as possible, as this really sets us apart from other shops, especially since we do this mobile too.

“People reach out to me nearly daily seeking employment; however, at this point, I cannot afford to hire anyone unless they can TIG weld as good as or better than I can.

“It is nearly impossible for me to get actual work done during business hours, as the phone is consistently ringing (about which, I feel blessed), and I am having to make sure the other jobs my employees are doing are being done to plan and my standard. This leaves me working very late welding jobs on my own, or having to work every weekend.

“We do have a community college that has a welding program; however, our local industry consensus is that they are not taught applicable skills for real-world applications! This is especially true for my custom fab and repair business.

“So many of my repairs are out of position, welding upside down, around corners, using my knee to operate the foot pedal, dirty materials, etc.

“I would like to see more students in the field learning real-world applications, rather than clean coupon welding practice and working on degrees.

“I know I would take a younger person with a strong passion for the TIG process.

“This is what's most important in my business.”

Passion, technical skills, real-world experience, dependability, someone to shoulder some of the load … what would you add to this list in terms of the qualities your shop looks for in new hires?