Capital Machine Open House

March 7-8, 2017


Add to Calendar 03-07-2017 03-07-2017 11 Capital Machine Open House

Tampa, Fla.-based Capital Machine has announced plans to hold an open house March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Dallas Technology Center.

The facility has been expanded more than 12,000 sq. ft. Fourteen machines will be displayed under power. Attendees can experience live demos and interact with staff and representatives from machine, tooling, and software manufacturers, including Davi, Mazak, Accurpress, Safan, Shroeder, Flow, Fusion Arc, Euromac–CNC Punching & DigiBend, HydMech, Messer, Geka, Wila, Virtek, and Radan.

In addition, OTC-Daihen will conduct a welding seminar that includes information on controlling weld spatter and hands-on manual and robotic welding using the company’s Mobile Solutions Center.

For more information, visit capitalmachine.com/dallasevent/.

