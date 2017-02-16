NASCC: The Steel Conference

March 22-24, 2017

  • Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
  • 900 E. Market Street
  • San Antonio, TX
  More Information

NASCC: The Steel Conference is an easy and affordable way to reach your target customer. As an exhibitor, you can count on The Steel Conference to deliver more than 3,500 industry professionals - more than any other industry event of its kind.

The Steel Conference exhibit hall is your chance to personally interact with the key decision-makers in the structural steel industry. When it comes to steel design and construction, these key industry players come to find out what’s new, who’s got it, and how it can work for them.

Around 4,000 structural engineers, steel fabricators, erectors, detailers, educators, and others involved in the design and construction of fabricated steel buildings and bridges attend the conference each year. In addition to conference seminars, attendees have many networking opportunities, including the annual Fabricator Roundtable and a series of "Quick View" sessions where four or five speakers give very short presentations and the rest of the session is devoted to discussions between small groups and the speakers.

