Midwest Manufacturing Business Conference

April 24-25, 2017

The Midwest Manufacturing Business Conference is a 2-day regional event, designed to address the current and future business challenges of today's mid-market manufacturers.

Built directly from manufacturer input, the conference is a concentrated series of sessions and interactive panels, designed to deliver immediate, actionable solutions to today’s challenges and future needs. Attendees will benefit from receiving real-world insights from field-tested manufacturing leaders and professionals, to improve business operations, competitiveness, market reach and strategic advantage today.

Centered solely on education and networking, the conference brings together C-level manufacturing executives across the Midwest. The event program includes 3 core educational tracks, and a series of roundtables, panels, interactive one-on-ones and a CEO Networking Event.

Nick Martin

You can’t make all customers happy all of the time

February 21, 2017 | BY

Custom fabricating shops see all kinds of jobs, large and small. Flexibility is important. But when a small job results in multiple changes that require a revised quote and the customer isn’t happy, it might be better to let the job go. Yes, you need to please customers, but you also need to make money.

