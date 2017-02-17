NASCC: The Steel Conference

March 22-24, 2017

  • Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
  • 900 E. Market Street
  • San Antonio, TX
  •  
  • More Information

NASCC: The Steel Conference is your opportunity to engage with more than 4,500 professionals involved in steel design and construction and learn the latest design concepts, construction techniques and cutting-edge research for steel buildings and bridges. The 2017 conference takes place March 22-24 in San Antonio at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and offers more than 130 technical education sessions and features over 220 exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, software and tools. The conference also provides plentiful networking opportunities including a Fabricator Roundtable where fabricators can talk with their peers in a non-competitive setting about issues critical to the operation and functioning of a structural steel fabrication shop.

For more information about the conference and to register, visit www.aisc.org/nascc.

For additional information:

NASCC: The Steel Conference Exhibitor List

