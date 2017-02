February 3, 2017



Abicor Binzel, a provider of manual and robotic welding torches and accessories in Frederick, Md., has hired Jason Jamiel as the new key accounts manager – automotive serving automotive manufacturing and Tier 1 suppliers.

Jamiel has three decades of experience in the welding and robotics industry, having worked previously at Motoman (Yaskawa), OTC Diahen, KC Robotics, and Wauseon Machine.