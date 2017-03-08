Final beam placed on Lincoln Electric’s new welding training center



March 8, 2017



Construction on Lincoln Electric’s new $30 million Welding Technology Center project continues to progress toward a projected 2017 opening. Crews placed the final beam on Feb. 8, completing the structural frame of the building on the company’s Euclid, Ohio, campus.

When the new training center opens, it will mark the centennial anniversary of the company’s legacy welding school. The 130,000-sq.-ft. center will double the company’s welding education capacity to 180 welding booths and will include high-tech classroom and seminar spaces. In addition to training for new and seasoned industry welders, programming also will include train-the-trainer courses and certification activities, as well as resources to support welding training for veterans.

Lincoln Electric manufactures arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and brazing and soldering alloys.