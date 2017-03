March 2, 2017



Koike Aronson, an Arcade, N.Y.-based manufacturer of metal cutting and welding positioning equipment, has named President/COO James McAuliffe Jr. as CEO of the company. He succeeds Jerry Leary, who has retired after leading the firm since 2002.

McAuliffe joined the company in 2016. He has extensive experience in finance, distribution, acquisitions, manufacturing, and international operations.