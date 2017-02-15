Livingstone announces sale of AMI to ESAB



February 15, 2017



Chicago-based Livingstone, an international midmarket M&A and debt advisory firm, has announced the sale of Los Angeles-based Arc Machines Inc. (AMI), a portfolio company of Marwit Capital, to ESAB Welding & Cutting Products.

AMI designs, engineers, and manufactures automated, orbital GTAW equipment and associated aftermarket components. The company serves end markets including power generation, semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and industrial construction. Its weld heads and power supply units are used in applications from thin-wall, high-purity tube welds to heavy cladding for pipe welds.

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, a subsidiary of Colfax Corp., Annapolis Junction, Md., manufactures welding consumables, gas control systems, welding and cutting equipment, and associated automation and software.