PIT Weld U graduates first class of general welding students



February 13, 2017



The first class of students to attend Performance Instruction and Training’s PIT Weld U Powered by Miller Welders course have completed the 176-hour course.

The new course covers welding safety and includes three primary skill sets: metal cutting, GMAW, and GTAW. Students will be ready for state certification and careers as welders and fabricators in the motorsports industry, as well as various other industries.

Limited to 10 students each, classes are held at the Red Horse Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team facility in Mooresville, N.C., next to Performance Instruction and Training’s campus. The instructors in the course are all experienced motorsports professionals who are currently doing, or have done, the jobs that students aspire to, and students use Miller Electric equipment like that used by professional race teams.

The next class begins February 28. For more information, visit www.visitpit.com or call 704-799-3869.