UTI welding and CNC machining programs approved by U.S. Dept. of Education



February 10, 2017



Universal Technical Institute Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., a provider of transportation industry technician training, has received approval from the U.S. Dept. of Education to launch welding technology and CNC machining programs.

CNC machining classes begin in fall 2017 at the company's NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) campus in Mooresville, N.C. Welding technology classes will begin in summer 2017 at its Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., campus.

The 36-week welding technology program trains students as entry-level welders and equips them with the basic knowledge and skills to work in manufacturing jobs. The hands-on training and curriculum was built in collaboration with Lincoln Electric and was approved in 2016 by the California Bureau of Private Postsecondary Education and the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

The CNC machining technology program was developed in partnership with Roush Yates Engines. The 12-course, 36-week program will give students the hands-on training and high-tech skills needed to start a career as a CNC machinist.