PennEngineering marks 75 years in business



March 9, 2017



PennEngineering®, Danboro, Pa., is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2017. Founded in 1942, the company pioneered the first self-clinching fastener for thin metal assemblies.

The firm now offers a diverse selection of fastening products for the electronics, computer, data/telecom, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, marine, aviation and avionics, metalworking, and industrial manufacturing industries. It operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.