2016 was record-breaking year for North American robot orders, shipments



February 1, 2017



The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), Ann Arbor, Mich., has announced that the North American robotics market broke records for orders and shipments in 2016. During the year, 34,606 robots valued at about $1.9 billion were ordered in North America, representing growth of 10 percent in units over 2015. The automotive industry experienced another strong year, with orders growing 17 percent. Units shipped to North American customers also grew by 10 percent, with 30,875 robots valued at $1.8 billion shipped in 2016. Shipments into the automotive market grew 25 percent relative to 2015.

In Q4 2016 alone, 10,621 robots were ordered in North America—a total value of $561 million and a growth rate of 18 percent in units ordered and 21 percent in revenue over Q4 2015. Shipments also grew 33 percent on a unit basis, with shipments of 8,825 robots valued at $494 million.

“Automation played a vital role in spurring economic growth in North American manufacturing and services industries in 2016,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, of which RIA is a member association. “We anticipate accelerated growth based on smarter, more connected, and more collaborative robots in the coming years.”

Orders for robots spiked 61 percent in assembly applications and increased 24 percent in spot welding.