March 1, 2017



Vancouver, Wash.-based TigerStop, a provider of automation equipment used in material cutoff, drilling, boring, ripping, positioning, and pushing, has opened a new office in Mexico City.

The company has appointed Gregorio Aspeitia as national sales manager for Mexico. An industrial engineer, Aspeitia has a master’s degree in administration and more than 23 years of industry experience in product engineering, design, manufacturing, and corporate sales.