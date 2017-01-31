Worldwide collaborative robot market to be worth $95 billion by 2024



January 31, 2017



Transparency Market Research (TMR), Albany, N.Y., has released a research report that predicts the global collaborative robot market, valued at $10.3 billion in 2015, will be worth $95 billion by the end of 2024. During the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, the global collaborative robot market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30 percent.

Companies in the global collaborative robot market are focused on the acquisition of smaller and local automation companies to expand their operations. Several companies are expected to launch products in the coming years to fulfill customer requirements in several end-user industries.

The material handling segment is predicted to lead the global market despite a slight slump. By the end of the forecast period, this segment is expected to acquire a 23.8 percent share in the global market. The assembly segment also is projected to showcase steady growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Europe has held the leading share in the global market and is estimated to show this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, this regional market will show a slower growth rate, with a 33.9 percent share of the overall market by 2024 after a minor slump caused by developed industries in the region holding back the demand for collaborative robots.