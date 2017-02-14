MagneGas fuel selected for railroad accident repair



February 14, 2017



MagneGas Corp., Tampa, Fla., has announced that its MagneGas2® was the fuel of choice for metal cutting and repairs on a recent refurbishment project by the Long Island Railroad (LIRR).

The LIRR experienced an accident in January 2017 on a section of railroad in Brooklyn, N.Y., that impaired much of the structural steel and railway surrounding the accident site. Soon thereafter, the LIRR recovery team was deployed to repair the rail and surrounding structure, remove the train, and restore service. The time-sensitive project required significant steel repair that had to be performed indoors in tight quarters.