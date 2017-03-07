Linetec expands capacity, adds 70 employees



March 7, 2017



Wausau, Wis.-based architectural finisher Linetec, a provider of paint and anodize finishing, has announced a $3 million investment to double the capacity of the thermal services department. The firm offers thermal insulating strut and poured-and-debridged services, including for 90-degree and for radius and curved, finished aluminum extrusions.

In late 2016 the company expanded its painting capacity from a five-day operation to a seven-day operation, using new shift structures and adding 40 new positions. The company currently needs to fill 70 positions, particularly in the paint and thermal services departments. When the new openings are filled, the company will have more than 600 employees.