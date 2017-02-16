Powder Coating Institute names 2017 board of directors, executive officers



February 16, 2017



The Powder Coating Institute, a Taylor Mill, Ky.-based nonprofit technical and professional association that provides information and education on powder coating technologies worldwide, has announced its 2017 executive officers:

President: Ron Cudzilo, George Koch Sons

Vice president: Chris Merritt, Gema USA

Secretary/treasurer: Greg Dawson, Nordson Corp.

Past president: John Sudges, Midwest Finishing Systems

In addition to the officers, serving on the board of directors for 2017 are: