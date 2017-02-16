Powder Coating Institute names 2017 board of directors, executive officers
The Powder Coating Institute, a Taylor Mill, Ky.-based nonprofit technical and professional association that provides information and education on powder coating technologies worldwide, has announced its 2017 executive officers:
- President: Ron Cudzilo, George Koch Sons
- Vice president: Chris Merritt, Gema USA
- Secretary/treasurer: Greg Dawson, Nordson Corp.
- Past president: John Sudges, Midwest Finishing Systems
In addition to the officers, serving on the board of directors for 2017 are:
- John Cole, president, Parker Ionics.
- Kevin Coursin, president, Engineered Finishing Systems.
- Craig Dietz, product manager, Axalta Coating Systems.
- Steve Kiefer, powder coatings business director, Powder Coatings N.A., Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc.
- Mark Mortensen, president, All-Color Powder Coating Inc.
- Suresh Patel, business manager, general industry, Chemetall US Inc.
- Paul West, director of marketing, Sun Polymers Intl. Inc.
- David Goch, PCI legal counsel and partner, Webster, Chamberlain & Bean.