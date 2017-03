Vollrath acquires CDF Industries' cleaning equipment division

March 10, 2017



Metal stamper and fabricator Vollrath Co. LLC, Sheboygan, Wis., has acquired the cleaning equipment division of CDF Industries, an industrial cleaning equipment design and manufacturer in Quakertown, Pa.

The acquisition adds cleaning equipment designs and processes to Vollrath’s portfolio of industrial cleaning solutions provided by Stoelting Cleaning Equipment, which it acquired in May 2012. Stoelting manufactures spray and ultrasonic cleaning equipment for numerous manufacturing operations.

CDF’s vibratory deburring and centrifugal disc finishing operations will continue to operate under the CDF Industries name. Design and manufacture of CDF’s cleaning equipment product offering will be relocated to Stoelting’s manufacturing facilities in Kiel, Wis.