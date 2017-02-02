Vari-Form provides rear suspension trailing arms to Volkswagen



Livonia, Mich.-based Vari-Form has announced that it is producing right and left trailing arms for the rear suspension system of the Volkswagen Golf A7 using pressure-sequence hydroforming technology. The trailing arms, hydroformed from closed-section tube, maintain inherent strength while permitting cross-section changes along the part.

The parts are consistent with the automaker’s MQB (modular transverse matrix) strategy of standardizing structures and components across vehicle classes. With this approach, vehicle system elements can be used across a number of automotive brands and sizes without redesign or retooling.