Power-Tech videos highlight 8-kW laser cutting head



February 14, 2017



Power-Tech, based in Walcz, Poland, has released videos at its youtube channel, www.youtube.com/user/eaglelasers, featuring its Eagle eVa 8-kW cutting head.

With the cutting head, the company’s iNspire series of laser cutting machines can cut with power up to 12 kW. The head cuts at 460 FPM through 0.04-in. aluminum.

The cutting head’s design is relatively simple, with no moving parts through the laser beam and only two fixed lenses, but it continues to provide change of focus diameter and angle of the beam to the material.