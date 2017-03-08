TRUMPF wins Daimler Supplier Award for Industry 4.0 and laser technology



March 8, 2017



Fabricating machinery manufacturer TRUMPF, based in Ditzingen, Germany, has received the Daimler Supplier Award 2016 in the Partnership category. The award recognizes the company for its joint development of a new laser welding procedure and for the successful implementation of Industry 4.0 technology in the production of the latest Mercedes-Benz E Class.

In more specific terms this relates to sensor-based analyses of networked laser beam sources. With condition monitoring, for example, TRUMPF service experts can perform trend analyses on the data collected and released by Daimler to determine possible failure risks of the lasers and reduce unplanned downtimes.

The new laser welding procedure, also sensor-based, autonomously compensates for component variations during the welding process. This lowers the amount of material required and also reduces vehicle weight.