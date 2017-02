February 6, 2017



Atlas Technologies has installed a Haas large-frame vertical machining center at its Fenton, Mich., facility.

The VF-12 machine has been added to the 51,000-sq.-ft. of in-house manufacturing space that currently provides custom welding and fabrication and contract manufacturing services. The unit features a 150- by 28-in. T-slot table with 50 taper configurations and spindle speeds up to 10,000 RPM.