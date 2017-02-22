ASMAG acquires Ingenia



February 22, 2017



The ASMAG Group, Scharnstein, Austria, a group of companies engaged primarily in machinery manufacture and plant engineering for the metal processing industry, has announced its acquisition of Ingenia, a provider of crane and handling technology in Linz, Austria.

With this acquisition, Ingenia can expand its established core business of crane and handling technology and manufacture of hot dip galvanizing plants, to now include handling systems that can link production lines in the steel tube and nonferrous metals industry. The merger also allows an expansion of the core business of both companies and their ability to tap into new market segments.