BMG Conveyor Services rebrands to Davis Industrial



February 3, 2017



Tampa, Fla.-based conveyor belt provider BMG Conveyor Services has officially rebranded to Davis Industrial.

BMG President and CEO Stephenie Davis purchased BMG in 2008. The firm launched a fabrication division in a second location under a subsidiary called Industrial Performance Group (IPG).

“We had to look longer term and develop a brand that we can grow into over the next few years and realign the two companies under a single corporate structure,” Davis said.