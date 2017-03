March 1, 2017



Columbus McKinnon Corp., Amherst, N.Y., a manufacturer of material handling products, has appointed Mark D. Morelli as president/CEO. He also has been elected to the board of directors. He succeeds Timothy T. Tevens, who is retiring from serving as President/CEO since 1998.

Morelli previously served as president/COO of Brooks Automation, CEO of Energy Conversion Devices, and president of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration.