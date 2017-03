March 8, 2017



Mike Herrick has been appointed as territory manager for Dorner Mfg. Corp., Hartland, Wis., a manufacturer of conveyors and related equipment.

Herrick joined the company in September 2015 as a sales trainee. In his new position, he works with sales channel partners and key accounts in western Pennsylvania, southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.