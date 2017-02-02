Dorner names recipient of 2016 Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship



Dorner Mfg. Corp., Hartland, Wis., has named Ryan Knudtson, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, as the recipient of the 2016 Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship.

This $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a student enrolled in a two- or four-year program at any partner schools of PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies). It was established in honor of the late Richard Ryan, former president/CEO of Dorner.

Kundtson is in his second year as a packaging major at UWS. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education and taught three years before going back to school to pursue a degree in packaging.