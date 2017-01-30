Eriez celebrates 75th anniversary



2017 marks 75 years in business for Erie, Pa.-based Eriez®. Since its founding in 1942, the company has evolved into a provider of separation, material handling, and inspection equipment with manufacturing facilities in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and the U.K. The company also has sales offices across the U.S. and in some 80 international markets worldwide.

To mark the anniversary, the firm will release From Pioneer to World Leader, Volume II, an update of a book it published in 1992 to chronicle the events and people that shaped the company during its first 50 years in business. This new edition will cover the company’s entire 75-year history through photos and stories about its product breakthroughs, business practices, and employee culture.