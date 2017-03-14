Seegrid names CFO



March 14, 2017



Seegrid, a Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of vision-guided autonomous vehicles for materials handling, has appointed Steven Barto as CFO. He has more than 30 years of experience with privately held and public technology companies.

Barto most recently served as executive vice president/CFO of ITC Global. Before that he was senior vice president/GM/CFO with Vocollect and CFO of BPL Global Ltd. He also has held executive financial leadership positions at Ericsson, Marconi, and Reltec. A CPA, Barto began his career at Price Waterhouse.