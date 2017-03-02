SumoGlove names BWS as East Coast distributor



March 2, 2017



SumoGlove Intl. Ltd., a U.K.-based producer of forklift safety equipment, has appointed BWS Industrial Services Inc. as its distribution partner for the East Coast. The family-owned and -operated distributor is responsible for sales of Sumo Glove lift truck fork attachments in a territory from the Canadian border to the Florida coast.

The attachments are fitted to the tips of a lift truck’s forks to provide a protective cover that limits the impact of a carelessly driven forklift against a load.