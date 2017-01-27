UniCarriers Americas adds Rapidparts as supplier


January 27, 2017

Marengo, Ill.-based material handling equipment maker UniCarriers Americas Corp. has strengthened the DURA-LIFT® all-makes offerings provided to its dealer network by adding Rapidparts as a parts supplier.

Dealers now will have access to thousands of new all-makes replacement parts supplied from multiple distribution points. Purchases of these products also will count toward the DURA‐LIFT parts goal for dealers, parts managers, and service managers.

