March 9, 2017



Material handling equipment manufacturer UniCarriers Americas Corp. (UCA) has announced that Davco Fastener Co. has opened operations at the UCA Marengo, Ill., headquarters. Davco, a supplier of hardware and aftermarket parts, is the third supplier to open local operations specific to UCA.

With the addition of Davco as an exclusive supplier, UCA has reduced its number of hardware suppliers from five to one.