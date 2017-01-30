Wildeck receives Most Valuable Supplier Award from MHEDA



January 30, 2017



Waukesha, Wis.-based material handling equipment and safety products manufacturer Wildeck Inc. has earned the 2017 Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). According to MHEDA, this newly initiated award recognizes companies that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their dealer network, their employees, and their community.

To qualify for the award, the company was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas important to its distributor companies. In addition to confirming an ongoing commitment to safety, MVS Award winners also must demonstrate an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs in industry advocacy, distributor advocacy, business networking, continuing education, and business best practices.