March 8, 2017



Almetals Inc., Wixom, Mich., has redesigned its website at www.almetals.com. It features a Find My Metal function, which helps users find the materials for their needs. The Request a Quote form then prepopulates the information.

Almetals is a specialty metals slitter and processor for industries such as stamping, roll forming, and tube producing. Its coil products include aluminum; brass and copper; and cold-rolled, fin stock, coated, and stainless steels.