Big River Steel’s first full month of production sets record



February 2, 2017



Big River Steel, Osceola, Ark., has established a new production record for tons of steel produced by an SMS group-supplied, flat-rolled minimill during the first full month of operation.

With more than 63,000 tons of hot-rolled steel produced in January, its first full month of production, the company topped the previous first-month production record according to data maintained by SMS group, Big River Steel's lead technology supplier.

The company reports that its Osceola facility is the first Flex Mill™, a steel minimill that produces a variety of products, including advanced automotive steels and electrical steels. It is designed to produce the largest range of hot strip dimensions possible using thin slab casting and rolling technologies from SMS.