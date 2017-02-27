Chicago Tube and Iron announces two promotions



February 27, 2017



Chicago Tube and Iron Co., Romeoville, Ill., has announced the promotion of Jim Farnan to director of procurement and Sean Vietti to general manager.

Farnan, a 22-year industry veteran, succeeds Larry Soehrman, who will retire at the end of May. Farnan has 17 years of experience at the company in sales and general management. He has a bachelor’s degree from Loras College and completed MSCI’s Strategic Metals Management Program at Washington University.

In his new position, Vietti guides both the Romeoville headquarters and Cleveland branch. Since joining the company, he has held the positions of inside sales, outside sales, sales manager, assistant general manager Romeoville, and general manager Cleveland. Vietti has a bachelor’s degree fom Indiana University and an MBA from DePaul University with a concentration in finance. He also has completed MSCI’s Strategic Metals Management Program at Washington University.