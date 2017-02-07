Chicago Tube and Iron names VP of administration



February 7, 2017



Chicago Tube and Iron Co., Romeoville, Ill., has promoted Janeth Villalobos to vice president of administration. She joined the company as director of administration in October 2016.

Villalobos has more than 15 years of experience in human resources. She most recently served as human resources director for NFI Industries in Woodridge, Ill., where she worked for the past 10 years. A graduate of Columbia College, she also holds an MBA from Benedictine University.