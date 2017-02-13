Kloeckner Metals Flat Rolled Group moves to larger facility in Illinois



February 13, 2017



Metals distributor Kloeckner Metals Flat Rolled Group, previously located in Chicago, has expanded and moved into a new, 106,000-sq.-ft. facility in University Park, Ill. The company’s value-added products include carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.

Tony Munno, Flat Rolled Group general manager, said, “This multimillion-dollar investment is not just brick and mortar. We are adding new processing equipment and rebuilding and remanufacturing existing ones …. Additional crane capacity now permits us to handle mill coils up to 60,000 lbs., which we were previously unable to do.”