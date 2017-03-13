Kloeckner Metals to install new PVD processing equipment



March 13, 2017



Metals distributor and processor Kloeckner Metals will install new physical vapor deposition (PVD) processing equipment at its Cincinnati site that will enable the coloring of stainless steel and certain aluminum materials domestically. The equipment will handle stainless sheets up to 60 in. wide and 144 in. long, parts and profiles up to 144 in. long.

The company will provide simple sheet order fulfillment, as well as toll color (post-part coloring for complex shapes) and turnkey service for colored stainless steel requirements.