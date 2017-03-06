Metal powder group announces website launch



The Metal Powder Industries Federation's (MPIF) Industry Development Board (IDB), Princeton, N.J., has completed a redesign of the www.pickpm.com website.

The new website offers design-specification information and numerous application case studies covering eight powder metallurgy (PM) market segments from automotive to recreational applications. Additional resources include technical data, white papers, standards, publications, educational videos, and a gallery of award-winning PM components.

The highlight of site is a directory of nearly 100 PM component fabricators involved in processes from press-and-sinter to metal additive manufacturing technologies. Users can search by material, industry, process, type of part, and keyword.