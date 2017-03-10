MSCI supports aluminum industry’s dumping action against China



March 10, 2017



M. Robert Weidner III, president/CEO of the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI), Rolling Meadows, Ill., has reacted to the Aluminum Association’s antidumping and countervailing duty petition regarding imports of certain aluminum foil from China.

“The Metals Service Center Institute and its members applaud the Aluminum Association’s decision to pursue relief for domestic producers facing increasing volumes of low-priced imports of aluminum foil from China,” said Weidner. “This petition sets an important precedent for attaining the goal of fair and free trade for the entire industrial metals supply chain. As the Aluminum Association has argued, this case is a vital step in addressing Chinese overcapacity.

“In testimony last fall before the U.S. International Trade Commission, MSCI called for tougher government action to halt unfair and illegal trade practices by China, including currency manipulation, that have harmed the U.S. aluminum industry.”