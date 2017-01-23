MSCI urges new administration to take action to help industrial metals supply chain



January 23, 2017



The Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) has urged the new Trump administration to take serious and immediate action to restore growth and to help the industrial metals supply chain fully recover from the lingering effects of the Great Recession and government policy.

“The industrial metals sector needs action now,” said M. Robert Weidner III, president and CEO of MSCI. “On the campaign trail, President Trump made it clear that he understands that, despite a declining federal unemployment rate and a rising stock market, there are certain industries and communities that are still struggling.”

Service center aluminum shipments are still 20 percent below their pre-Great Recession peak, and carbon steel shipments from service centers are still down 30 percent.

“President Trump must work to immediately put his election promises into action,” Weidner added.

MSCI has outlined a comprehensive agenda on trade and currency manipulation; taxes and fiscal responsibility; regulations; energy, environment, and infrastructure; health care; and employment and labor policy for President Trump. That outline is available at msci.informz.net/z/cjUucD9taT02MjI2OTg1JnA9MSZ1PTEwNDEwNDA1MDkmbGk9NDA1NzY5MTM/index.html.

“The erosion in the U.S. industrial metals supply chain hurts our communities; erodes local, state, and federal tax revenue; and reduces the pool of well-paying U.S. jobs,” Weidner said. “We are pleased with the agenda the new president [has outlined]—specifically when it comes to protecting American jobs and American industry and rebuilding our infrastructure—and look forward to working with him and the entire Trump administration so that we can return growth to the industrial metals sector, and the U.S. economy as a whole.”