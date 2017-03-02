Nucor acquires assets of Omega Joist



March 2, 2017



Steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp., Charlotte, N.C., has acquired the assets of Omega Joist, a subsidiary of Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd. Omega Joist produces open-web steel joists at its manufacturing facility located in Nisku, Alta., and maintains sales offices in western British Columbia and southern Alberta.

"This acquisition complements the Vulcraft facility we are currently constructing in Ancaster, Ontario," said Ray Napolitan, executive vice president, fabricated construction products.

Omega Joist, which has 43 employees, now operates as Vulcraft-Omega, one of 12 Nucor joist and deck production facilities. Nucor plans to add products to Vulcraft-Omega's product portfolio, including steel deck.