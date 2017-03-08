Olympic Steel names GM for Iowa Division



March 8, 2017



Olympic Steel Inc., a Cleveland-based metals service center providing processed carbon, coated, and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil, and plate steel and aluminum products, has hired David Stires as general manager for the Iowa Division in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Stires most recently served as president of True Position Mfg. Inc. Before that he worked for Olympic Steel from 2013 to 2016 as operations manager in Bettendorf. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.