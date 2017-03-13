Schnitzer named to World’s Most Ethical Company list



Portland, Ore.-based metals recycler Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company®. This is the third consecutive year the firm has been recognized.

Since 2007 Ethisphere has recognized those companies that influence and drive positive change; consider the effect of their actions on their employees, investors, customers and other key stakeholders; and use their values and culture as an underpinning to the decisions they make every day.

These companies “invest in their local communities around the world, embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion, and focus on sustainability as a long-term business advantage,” explained Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich.